‘House cannot be coerced not to discuss KPME (Amendment) Bill’

Private doctors across Karnataka are up in arms against the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, which they argue have “draconian” clauses, including imprisonment. However, Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who piloted the amendment Bill, maintains that doctors have “no locus standi or reason to protest”.

In an interview with The Hindu on Thursday, the Minister said the government had the “moral responsibility to protect the interests of the poor” through such a Bill which seeks to fix rates for different medical services and introduce stringent action for violations. Excerpts from an interview:

Don’t the doctors have the right to protest to express their opposition to the KPME Bill, 2017?

They (doctors) have every right to protest and deliberate on the Bill as well as its consequences. They can appeal for withdrawal of the Bill. But they cannot coerce the House and stop us from discussing the Bill. Ours is a parliamentary system of democracy and members have every right to discuss the Bill. There is undue apprehension without a proper understanding of the Bill.

Doctors are complaining that the government has not included recommendations of the Justice Vikramjit Sen report.

Justice Sen bypassed terms and references given to him. The issue before Justice Sen was to discuss amendments to the Private Medical Establishments Act. In parliamentary practices, we need not accept the report in toto.

Why was the Bill introduced only in the last year of the government’s term? Why do you consider the Bill is important?

I have been receiving daily complaints on the agony experienced by poor people while getting medical treatment because of issues related to billing. There are instances of people even mortgaging their property over this. All this forced me to introduce the Bill. This (House) is a forum representing voices of the people. We in the government have a moral responsibility to safeguard their interests.

Are you confident of a consensus on the Bill in the light of some dissenting voices within your own party?

Nobody has opposed the proposed amendments on the floor of the House. We have allowed broader discussion. Only a fascist government passes a Bill without discussion.

How confident are you of a smooth passage of the Bill?

Let met see … I have trust and faith in the masses. Let me also assure you that we don’t treat doctors as our rivals. But there is a difference between a business and a health service.