Ramesh Katti’s absence at BJP rally in Hukkeri causes rumours

April 02, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The absence of Ramesh Katti in a BJP campaign rally in Hukkeri for Anna Saheb Jolle, party candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency, led to widespread rumours that the former MP is upset with the party and he may not join the Lok Sabha campaign.

Ramesh Katti, a younger brother of the former Minister late Umesh Katti, was a strong contender for the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat.

He expressed his displeasure with the party for not nominating him. There were strong rumours that he might join the Congress. But then, Ramesh Katti said that he will neither rebel against Mr. Jolle by contesting as an independent nor join the Congress.

“I have friends in all parties and they are in constant touch with me. Some of them may even have indicated that I consider joining the Congress. But I will not do that,” he had said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and son of Umesh Katti Nikhil Katti attended the booth level meeting and addressed party workers. He appealed to the cadre to work for Mr. Jolle and ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time.

Nikhil Katti later told reporters that it is natural that his uncle is upset with the party denying him ticket. But then, the party will accommodate him in some important position later. He expressed the confidence that Ramesh Katti will join the campaign later.

Mr. Jolle said that he has no differences with the Katti family, over the distribution of ticket. He said that he will reach out to Ramesh Katti if needed.