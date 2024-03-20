Ramesh Katti says he will meet supporters to pacify them

March 20, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The former BJP MP Ramesh Katti has said that he will speak to his followers who are upset with him not getting party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls from Chikkodi. He denied that he is planning to quit the BJP or join the Congress.

“I was a serious aspirant for ticket and leaders B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the State party president, and B.S. Yediyurappa, assured me of nomination. But I seem to have missed it in the last minute,” he said.

“I do not know why. Even in 2019, I was an aspirant. The party chose Anna Saheb Jolle. Some party leaders promised me nomination to the Legislative Council or the Rajya Sabha. But that did not happen. However, I am not upset. I will work for the BJP. I am not an enemy of Mr. Jolle,” he said.

“I have a deep connection with each family in the constituency. They all want me to contest. My followers are upset too. They are disturbed over the denial of ticket. I will convene a meeting of my followers after the Full Moon Day and pacify them. It does not mean that I am planning to defect. I have friends in the Congress who have made some suggestions. But no one has invited me formally,” he told reporters in Chikkodi on Wednesday.