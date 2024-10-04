Ramesh Katti resigns as Belagavi DCC Bank chairman

In a sudden development, former BJP MP Ramesh Katti resigned from the chairmanship of Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank on Friday.

Mr. Katti, who was the director of the bank for the last 41 years and elected as chairman for the sixth time, tendered his resignation to the DCC Bank manager.

The development follows the differences Mr. Katti had with all the 14 other directors of the bank in giving new membership to Chikkodi and Nippani areas. The 14 directors were opposed to his stand on the issue.

Former MP and director of the bank Annasaheb Jolle and Mr. Katti had differences over various issues for long and after the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Jolle was reportedly upset and blamed Mr. Katti for his defeat. In the general body meeting of DCC Bank held on Thursday, the differences came to the fore, with the other directors holding separate meeting keeping the chairman away. They reportedly had planned to move no confidence motion against Mr. Katti, sources said.

Amid all these developments, Mr. Katti tendered his resignation leading to various speculations. Mr. Katti, younger brother of late Minister Umesh Katti, was a strong contender for BJP ticket for Chikkodi parliamentary constituency. After he was denied ticket, there was a strong rumour of him quitting BJP to join the Congress, which he ruled out.