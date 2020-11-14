Ramesh Katti elected chairman of Belagavi district central cooperative bank

BJP leader and former MP Ramesh Katti was elected chairman of the Belagavi district central cooperative bank on Saturday. He was elected unopposed.

The victory makes Mr. Ramesh Katti the longest-serving head of the cooperative body. His tenure ends in 2025 and he has been the chairman for over 20 years.

Subhash Dhavaleshwar, who was the vice-chairman in the last term, has won another term. His election too was unopposed.

Mr. Ramesh Katti said that all the directors had acted as per the directions of the RSS and senior BJP leaders to avoid contest.

DCC bank elections in 2015 led to differences among leaders and divisions in the party. There were three factions in the district BJP.

Mr. Ramesh Katti said, “We overcame such differences, and ensured smooth elections.”

Umesh Katti, his brother and former Minister, said that they avoided elections as the bank was celebrating its centenary year in 2020-21.

The results were declared after two rounds of meetings Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi held with directors and other leaders in the bank and at a private hotel on Friday and Saturday.