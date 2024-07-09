GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramesh Jigajinagi says he is upset at not being made a Minister

Some people are saying BJP is anti-Dalit, he says

Published - July 09, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jigajinagi

Ramesh Jigajinagi | Photo Credit: File Photo

“I am deeply pained that I was not made a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers,” Ramesh Jigajinagi, Vijayapura MP and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“Being a Minister or not does not matter to me. But it matters to the people. Where ever I go, people ask me, why I am not made a minister? Some people even say that I was not made a Minister because I am a Dalit. I am the only Dalit leader from south India who has won seven times. All the leaders from the State belong to the upper castes. Does it mean that the Dalits did not vote for the BJP? What can I say? I can only say that it has left me deeply pained,” he asked.

He was speaking to reporters at the inauguration of his office.

“Long ago, my well-wishers had advised me against joining the BJP, as they felt that it was an anti-Dalit party. But I joined without much thought. People have blessed me to become the MP seven times. The people of my constituency are upset that I was not made a M inister. What can I tell them? I feel it is unfair to me,” he said.

