January 28, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Lok Sabha member representing Vijayapura Ramesh Jigajinagi was admitted to a hospital in Bagalkot after he complained of discomfort and chest pain on Sunday.

The 72-year-old former Union Minister was travelling in villages on the border of Bagalkot when he complained of chest pain.

He was shifted to a hospital in Bagalkot.

A team of doctors is looking after him now, family sources said.