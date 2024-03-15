Ramesh Jharkiholi meets Eshwarappa in Shivamogga

March 15, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi met K.S. Eshwarappa, who has been upset after his son was denied the BJP ticket, and discussed about latest political developments in the party.

Mr. Jarkiholi, speaking to press persons, after meeting Mr. Eshwarappa, said

Eshwarappa was a senior leader of the party and a prominent leader of the backward classes. “I have discussed with him about the political developments. However, I can’t reveal what we discussed. I wish he remained in the party,” he said.

Regarding the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Jarkiholi said the party had taken a decision. “We have to accept it,” he said.

However, he did not second Eshwarappa’s comments that all those who spoke for the Hindutva were being sidelined in the party.

Further with regard to candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Jharkiholi said he was of the opinion that the party should field a native of the constituency.

