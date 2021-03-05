Ramesh Jarkiholi’s supporters continue protests in Gokak

Belagavi

05 March 2021 15:21 IST

A supporter of ex-Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, suffered burn injuries when he tried to jump over burning tyres during a protest in Gokak on Friday.

He escaped the police barricade and jumped over the burning tyres near Basaveshwar Circle. He suffered burn injuries on his leg. Police immediately pulled him out of the fire and threw water on him.

Advertising

Advertising

A fire tender was called to the spot that trained its water cannons on the tyres. It also shot some water on the injured supporter. An ambulance arrived at the spot within minutes and took him to the hospital. Police officers said that he was recovering.

SP Lakshman Nimbaragi has rushed a team of over 200 police constables to Gokak, to manage the law and order situation there. A team of officers, including four deputy SP s and 12 circle inspectors, is monitoring the protests and other issues in town.

Mr. Jarkiholi’s supporters enforced an undeclared bandh for the second day on Friday. Buses did not ply, private autorickshaws and taxis did not operate and there were no two-wheeler or other private vehicles on the road.

Supporters blocked the Jatt-Jamboti, Arabavi-Challakere, and Badami-Hattargi state highways that pass through the town. Protesters walked from various villages to Gokak shouting slogans such as “Ramesh Anna Tum Age Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain’’ and `Ramesh Sahukar zindabad’.

Most schools, colleges and shops were closed. Some students who came from villages faced inconvenience in going back home. Some high school and college students were seen walking back with their bags. Narayan Asage, from Konnur, said he was unaware that his college would close after two periods. “Had I known, I would not have come all the way from Konnur,’’ he said.