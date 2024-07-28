ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Yatnal plan padayatra against irregularities in Valmiki corpn.

Published - July 28, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

We have requested the high command to allow us to take out the march from Kudalasangama to Ballari, the Gokak MLA says

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has said that he has all the evidence against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and that he will make it public at an opportune time. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal plan to lead a padayatra from Kudalasangama to Ballari against the alleged financial irregularities in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and the alleged diversion of funds by the Congress government meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, towards implementation of guarantees.

“I have requested my party high command to allow us to take out the padayatra. They have said that they will consider my appeal and take a decision. Once it is approved, we will start the padayatra,” Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters in Gokak on Sunday.

According to him, the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has done great injustice to the Bedar Nayaka community by failing to plug alleged irregularities in the corporation.

He said that the community, which is part of the Scheduled Tribes list, is numerically as strong as the Kuruba community. “I think we are one of the biggest communities in the State,” he added.

He said that he will carry out a full-fledged agitation against the alleged irregularities by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“I have all the evidence against him. I will make it public at an opportune time,” he said.

