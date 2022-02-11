Ramesh Jarkiholi will return to Cabinet, say followers

‘Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given the go-ahead’

Followers of Ramesh Jarkiholi are upbeat about the rising chances of his return to the State Cabinet. They believe that senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given an in-principle approval to the Gokak-based leader’s request to join the Ministry.

“There is euphoria in Gokak. We are all waiting for the Sahukar to join the Cabinet,’’ said Bheemshi Bharamannanavar, BJP Yuva Morcha leader and a Jarkiholi family loyalist. “Youth associations in several villages are organising events to felicitate Mr. Jarkiholi, in anticipation of his becoming a Minister,’’ he said.

On Thursday, Mahesh Kumthalli, who spoke to journalists in Mahishawadagi village near Athani, said that it is time that his leader is sworn in as Minister. “All the problems in his life are over. He will become a Minister soon,’’ he said. He also predicted that Mr. Jarkiholi will helm the Irrigation Ministry, once again. He has promised to release ₹3,000 crore for irrigation projects in Athani taluk alone.

On Friday, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who was among the 17 who joined the BJP along with Mr. Jarkiholi, said in Karwar that he wishes for Mr. Jarkiholi’s re-entry into the Cabinet.

The reasons behind their optimism are two — there has been some progress in the case against him, that they feel is in his favour and that the BJP High Command has given him the go-ahead to join the Cabinet. The approval was reportedly given when Mr. Jarkiholi met Mr. Shah during the Goa poll campaign.

“Mr. Jarkiholi met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Dabolim, when Mr. Shah arrived there from New Delhi. Mr. Shah greeted Mr. Jarkiholi warmly and the leaders participated in a road show. This is a signal for us that he will become a Minister soon,’’ Mr. Bharamannanavar said.

The former Minister felt relieved after the High Court allowed the Special Investigation Team to submit its report to the Government. Mr. Jarkiholi’s supporters claim that this has absolved the Gokak MLA of the charge, though its contents are not publicly known.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, the former Minister’s younger brother and KMF Chairman, describes it as a minor issue. “Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned taking moral responsibility after allegations of misdemeanour emerged. And, the delay in his re-appointment as a Minister is delayed as the case is pending. But he is not guilty of any wrong doing. I don’t know why the party delayed his inclusion for so long,’’ he said.