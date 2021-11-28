Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray BJP: Eshwarappa

“Ramesh Jarkiholi has clarified his stand. He is openly asking the voters that they should cast the first priority vote to the BJP and the second priority vote to his brother, Lakhan”

“Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray the BJP. I am confident about it. He is working hard to ensure that the BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath wins,” K.S. Eshwarappa, RDPR minister and senior BJP leader said in Belagavi on November 28.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi has clarified his stand. He is openly asking the voters that they should cast the first priority vote to the BJP and the second priority vote to his brother (and independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi),” he told journalists. This was in response to the statement of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA that Ramesh Jarkiholi was betraying the BJP now, just as he had betrayed the Congress in the last council polls. Ms. Hebbalkar is desperate. She does not know what to do. That is why she is making such noises. Why did she not make such a statement when Ramesh Jarkiholi was in the Congress and she knew that he was betraying the Congress?,” he questioned.

“There is no confusion among our party workers about Mr. Kavatagimath’s candidature or his victory,” he said. To a query he said that the BJP had taken a decision to contest only one of the two seats in Belagavi and its workers had stood by it.

“All the BJP workers from the Gram Panchayat to the Prime Minister, are clear about the party’s stand,” he said.

He later held a meeting of party workers, MLAs and Gram Panchayat and urban local body members.