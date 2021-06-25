Ramesh Jarkiholi to meet CM

The former minister and BJP leader left Belagavi in his private aircraft on Friday morning

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former minister and BJP leader, left for Mysuru in his private aircraft from the Sambra airport in Belagavi on Friday. Later, he is expected to head to Bengaluru to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He was accompanied by younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi and brother-in-law Ambirao Patil.

In Mysuru district, Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to meet Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji and visit the Sri Chamundeshwari temple.

Lakhan Jarkiholi said the BJP MLA plans to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru either on Friday evening or Saturday morning. Asked about speculation around Ramesh Jarkiholi resigning from the membership of the Assembly, Lakhan Jarkiholi said the MLA would comment on this topic later.