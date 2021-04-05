Ramesh Jarkiholi tests positive for COVID-19, claims minister

It is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

Even as former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has avoided appearing before SIT citing health reasons, one of his former cabinet colleagues Byrati Basavaraj has said that Mr. Jarkiholi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to press persons in Belagavi on Monday, Mr. Basavaraj said that he had spoken to Mr. Jarakiholi who would join the campaign after recovery.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed from official sources about the former minister contracting the disease.

Industries minister Jagadish Shettar, who is in charge of the bypoll campaign, said he is unaware of the development. He told press persons in Belagavi that Mr Jarakiholi was not participating in the campaign because of the SIT inquiry. “I had spoken to him last week. I am not aware of him testing positive for the infection,” he said.