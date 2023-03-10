HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramesh Jarkiholi says he won’t contest from Gokak as BJP candidate if his followers are denied ticket

March 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has issued a warning to the party against denying ticket to his followers in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to journalists in Vijayapura on Friday, the BJP leader said that he will not fight the polls as a BJP nominee from Gokak, if his follower Mahesh Kumthalli is not given party ticket.

He was reacting to statements by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that all sitting MLAs may not be renominated by the party. This has led to a speculation that some followers of Mr. Jarkiholi might not get ticket.

“We have all joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. We joined the BJP as we believed in its principles and not because we were after power or money. It is natural that we should all be given party ticket,” he said.

He said that he has no information about some BJP legislators, including some Ministers, quitting the BJP to join the Congress. “The Congress is a sinking ship. Why would anyone join that party?” he said.

To a query, he said that he has no clear idea about the plans of Minister Gopal Gowda joining the Congress. “I have only seen such reports in the media. No one in the party has told me about it. Anyway, I will speak to Mr. Gopal Gowda as he is my good friend. I will make him realise that joining the Congress will be futile. I am sure he will understand that,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He said that he is not upset about him being not re-inducted into the Cabinet. “I was not dropped from the Cabinet. I quit it of my own volition. I will work sincerely for ensuring the victory of the party in Belagavi and other districts where I have some influence over the electorate,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.