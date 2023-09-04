ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Jarkiholi says he is not going back to Congress

September 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Minister and BJP leader brushes aside such reports as false and baseless

The Hindu Bureau

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has brushed aside as false and baseless reports that he is considering going back to the Congress.

“I will never join the Congress. I might die instead. I am a BJP member and will stay here,” he told reporters in Athani on Monday.

He was here to participate in a wedding function of a family friend.

To a query on Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje’s invitation to the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to come back to the BJP, Mr. Jarkiholi said that he does not bother about “self-proclaimed leaders”.

Mr. Jarkiholi and Mr. Savadi are considered political opponents. Mr. Jarkiholi fielded his follower Mahesh Kumthalli against Mr. Savadi and actively campaigned in Athani during the recent Assembly elections. Mr. Savadi contested as Congress candidate and won.

