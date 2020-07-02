Ramesh Jarkiholi offerspuja at Dattatreya temple

Major and Medium Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi visited the famous Dattatreya temple at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi and performed a special puja in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, drawing flak from the local public in the wake of the district administration imposing restrictions on the entry of devotees into the temple.
Mr. Jarkiholi, who was in Kalaburagi on Thursday, visited the Dattatreya temple along with the local party leaders and workers and performed puja, though the district administration has ordered the temple committee to keep the temple closed till July 7 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“It seems there are two different sets of norms — one for the common devotee and the other for political leaders,” some villagers said.
Reports refuted
Speaking to media persons, Mr. Jarkiholi refuted the reports of a secret meeting held by a group of BJP leaders in Mangaluru on Wednesday. He said that his Cabinet colleagues were in Mangaluru to attend Revenue Minister R. Ashok’s birthday party.
Replying to a question, he said that there is no difference of opinion among party leaders. Mr. Jarkiholi reiterated that the BJP government was stable under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath