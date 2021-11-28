Ramesh Jarkiholi is working for BJP victory: Eshwarappa

“The former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray the BJP. I am confident about it. He is working hard to ensure that the BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath wins,’’ Rural Development and Panchayaraj Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi has clarified his stand. He is openly asking voters that they should cast their first priority vote for the BJP and the second for his brother (and Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi),’’ he told journalists.

This was in response to the statement of Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar that Ramesh Jarkiholi was betraying the BJP now, just as he had betrayed the Congress in the last Council polls. “Ms. Hebbalkar is desperate. She does not know what to do. That is why she is making such noises. Why did she not make such a statement when Ramesh Jarkiholi was in the Congress and she knew that he was betraying the Congress?’’ he asked.

“There is no confusion among our party workers about Mr. Kavatagimath’s candidature or his victory,’’ he said. To a query, he said that the BJP has taken a decision to contest only one of the two seats in Belagavi and its workers have stood by it.

“All the BJP workers from the gram panchayat to the Prime Minister, are all clear about the party’s stand,’’ he said.

He later held a meeting of party workers, MLAs and some gram panchayat and urban local body members.