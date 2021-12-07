‘Ramesh Jarkiholi is working for BJP victory’

Belagavi

07 December 2021 20:38 IST

“Ramesh Jarkiholi is campaigning for the victory of the BJP candidate. He is not working against the BJP’s interests. There is absolutely no doubt about it,’’ Balachandra Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a campaign rally for Mahantesh Kavatagimath, party nominee in the Legislative Council polls.

“There are some rumours against Ramesh Jarkiholi, across the district. Some people are questioning his campaign. But let me tell you, he is working for the party. He is asking voters to support the BJP and defeat the Congress. What is wrong with it?’’ Balachandra Jarkiholi said.

He was referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi’s open support to Lakhan Jarkiholi, his brother and Independent candidate.

“I would like to remind everyone that Mangala Angadi would not have won the bypolls if Ramesh Jarkiholi had not provided a lead of 28,000 votes in the Gokak Assembly constituency. In doing so, Ramesh Jarkiholi caused the defeat of his own brother. In fact, the only two MLAs who provided a lead in their constituencies are Ramesh Jarkiholi and Abhay Patil. We should not forget it,’’ he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and most of the other senior BJP leaders were present in the rally. Ramesh Jarkiholi. however, was not present.

Mr. Bommai. who reacted to the absence of Ramesh Jarkiholi, said that it was a minor issue. What is important is that he is working for the party, he said.