Ramesh Jarkiholi in Delhi again

BENGALURU

30 June 2021 00:07 IST

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has again surprised everyone by dashing off to New Delhi. He is learnt to have met former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and is also expected to meet a few BJP leaders.

This comes in the backdrop of the leader from Belagavi making efforts to rejoin the State Cabinet, from which he had to step down following a CD scandal in which he was accused of sexually exploiting a woman after promising her a government job.

However, the probe against him is yet to be completed. Sources in the government said he could get back his ministerial berth only after getting a clean chit from the Special Investigation Team probing the matter.