Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital

Former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. File photo | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Special Correspondent Belagavi 07 April 2021 08:40 IST
Updated: 07 April 2021 08:41 IST

On Tuesday, SIT officers had visited the hospital to confirm reports of the BJP leader’s admission.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader, who was admitted to the taluk hospital in Gokak reportedly for COVID-19 treatment, was discharged on Wednesday morning.

Also Read

CD case: SIT conducts inspection of crime scene

 

Advertising
Advertising

He went home from the hospital along with his staff.

Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists waiting in front of the hospital that he was suffering from covid and he would not speak.

Also Read

Woman’s family, Jarkiholi accuse Shivakumar of ‘using’ her for political ends

 

The doctors however, said that he was advised self quarantine at home for two weeks.

On Tuesday, SIT officers had visited the hospital to confirm reports of the BJP leader’s admission.

Comments
More In Karnataka
state politics
health treatment
Karnataka
Read more...