Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital

On Tuesday, SIT officers had visited the hospital to confirm reports of the BJP leader’s admission.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader, who was admitted to the taluk hospital in Gokak reportedly for COVID-19 treatment, was discharged on Wednesday morning.

He went home from the hospital along with his staff.

Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists waiting in front of the hospital that he was suffering from covid and he would not speak.

The doctors however, said that he was advised self quarantine at home for two weeks.

