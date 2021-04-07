Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi discharged from hospital

Former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. File photo   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader, who was admitted to the taluk hospital in Gokak reportedly for COVID-19 treatment, was discharged on Wednesday morning.

He went home from the hospital along with his staff.

Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists waiting in front of the hospital that he was suffering from covid and he would not speak.

The doctors however, said that he was advised self quarantine at home for two weeks.

On Tuesday, SIT officers had visited the hospital to confirm reports of the BJP leader’s admission.

