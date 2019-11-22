Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi confident Muslims will support him

BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi has expressed the confidence that Muslims in his constituency will support him in the bypolls.

The former Congress leader who has now joined the BJP told his supporters in Gokak on Friday that he had conducted a meeting of leaders of all the 28 jamaats of Muslims in the constituency.

“Most of them have expressed support for me. Some of them have said that they will not be voting for the BJP and will, therefore, go on a pilgrimage to Ajmer. They will leave on December 3. I have told them that it is okay with me. Even that will help us win,” he said.

He said that he was confident that Muslim leaders and voters in Gokak would support him just as Muslim voters were supporting his brother and BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in Arabhavi constituency since 2008.

