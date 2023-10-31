HamberMenu
Ramesh Jarkiholi asks State government to transfer sleaze CD case to CBI

October 31, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister and BJP MLA, has requested the State government to transfer the sleaze CD case against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as he does not believe that the investigation by the State police will be neutral.

“All the State police officers are controlled by some local politicians. They will act according to their wishes and make it look like as if I am the offender. Truth will come out only if the case is handled by the CBI. I have sent a letter in this regard by email and registered post. I will also meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Bengaluru in the next few days and request them to transfer the case. If they do not transfer the case, then, I will go to the High Court or Supreme Court,’‘ the Gokak MLA said in Belagavi on Tuesday

Mr. Jarkiholi resigned from the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet, following his alleged appearance in the sleaze CD. The Karnataka police registered a case against him after a woman accused him of sexually exploiting her. He in turn filed a case against some unidentified persons accusing them of setting up a honey trap to malign him.

He has been claiming that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and some of his accomplices were involved in the “conspiracy” to defame him. He claimed that he had the evidence to prove this and would “submit all the evidence within one hour” if he was promised fair investigation.

Ramesh Jarkiholi dismissed the claim by Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga that he “fell at the feet of Mr. Shivakumar” seeking his help to get me out of the CD controversy. “Among political leaders, I have prostrated only before Mallikarjun Kharge as I treat him with the same respect as my father. I might have fallen at the feet of some leaders like Veerendra Patil, B. Shankarananda, and K.H. Patil in the past, but no one else,’‘ he said.

