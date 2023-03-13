Ramesh Jarkiholi accuses DKS of using CDs to blackmail Ministers to join Congress

March 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

As rumours of some BJP Ministers trying to switch sides are doing round in political circles with the Aassembly elections approaching, former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar of using CDs to blackmail some BJP Ministers in Karnataka in a bid to force them to join the Congress before the elections. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence that none of the Ministers will cow down to such threats.

“Mr. Shivakumar is using CDs about some Ministers to blackmail them into joining the Congress. He is threatening to release those CDs if they do not join the party. This has been going on for some time. One of my friends, who was with me in Mumbai before the defection, is being blackmailed now,” he alleged at a meeting of BJP workers in Ankalagi near Gokak in Belagavi district on Sunday. Mr. Jarkiholi resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet soon after a CD became public.

He said: “I suspect Mr. Shivakumar still has some CDs about me. The Congress leader has kept them to be released later as part of a systematic conspiracy against me. How do you fight such enemies? I am ready to go to Kanakapura to fight him. But he fights through conspiracies”. Mr. Jarkiholi claimed that when his son Amarnath met Mr. Shivakumar, the latter had admitted using the CDs.

The former Minister claimed that he too has some CDs involving Mr. Shivakumar, but would not release them to avoid hurting the women in the Congress leader’s family. “Mr. Shivakumar’s CD partner is in Belagavi. That person is an actor too. Now, a driver has joined her. The duo think they are very powerful. People should be wary of such leaders,” Mr. Jarkiholi said, accusing that Mr. Shivakumar uses controversial CDs to control leaders in the Congress.

On Monday, Mr. Bommai told presspersons in Gadag: “This a digital era. Such information (Ministers being blackmailed) may be with Mr. Jarkiholi Ramesh. But none of the Ministers will be cowed down by such threats.”

Refuses to comment

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar refused to comment on the CD allegations, and said that it was a baseless allegation. “I will not respond to allegations made by a mentally instable person, who is supposed to be in NIMHANS. It is better he is admitted to a good hospital.”