Ramesh Jarkiholi accuses D.K. Shivakumar of using sleaze CDs to blackmail BJP ministers in Karnataka, control Congress leaders

March 13, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Belagavi

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar of using CDs to blackmail some BJP ministers in Karnataka in bid to induce them to join the Congress before the Assembly elections.

“Some people are playing politics using CDs. Mr Shivakumar is using some CDs about some ministers to blackmail them into joining the Congress. He is threatening that if they do not quit the BJP to join the Congress, he will release those CDs. This has been going on for some time. One of my friends, who was with me in Mumbai before the defection, is being blackmailed now,” he alleged at a meeting of BJP workers in Ankalagi near Gokak in Belagavi district on March 12.

He claimed that he too has some CDs involving D.K. Shivakumar, but would not release them to avoid hurting the women in the family of the Congress leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even I have some incriminating CDs about D.K. Shivakumar. But I will not release them as exposing his misdeeds would hurt his wife who is like a sister to me. I do not want his wife and daughter to suffer,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said. “I have suffered much before coming out of the case. I do not want others to undergo such pain.

“Mr Shivakumar’s CD partner is in Belagavi. That person is an actor too. People should be wary of her. Now, a driver has joined her. The duo think they are very powerful. People should be wary of such leaders,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

He was referring to a sleaze CD of him with a girl that was broadcast on TV channels. He resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet soon after the CD became public.

“I faced insults when the CD came out. But, I am not worried about such CDs. Let a hundred of them come out. I will face them. I am strong because my brothers and my wife stood by me,” he said.

“I suspect that Mr Shivakumar still has some CDs about me. The Congress leader has kept them to be released at the opportune time. Why not release them now ? That is because there is a systematic conspiracy against me. How do you fight such enemies? If they attack you from the front, you could fight them. I am ready to go to Kanakapura to fight him. But he fights through conspiracies. What do you do with such people?

“When my CD came out, my son Amarnath Jarkiholi went to meet Mr Shivakumar. He clearly admitted before him that using such techniques to malign leaders is his full-time job, as he has no other political power. I am not lying. I swear on my family goddess Lakshmi Devi,” he said.

Ramesh Jarkiholi accused Mr Shivakumar of using controversial CDs to control leaders in the Congress. “When I was in the Congress, no one spoke against Mr Shivakumar. Ramesh Jarkiholi was the only one who spoke against him. Have you seen pictures of Congress meetings? Observe how everyone is sitting in them. They are all quiet because they are afraid of Mr Shivakumar. He is the only one who sits with his chin up. I don’t know what spell he has cast on Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“There are some good leaders in the Congress, like Mr Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwar and Mallikarjun Kharge, but they are helpless. Their will does not run in that party. Only Mr Shivakumar runs the show,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.