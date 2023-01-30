Ramesh Jarkiholi accuses D.K. Shivakumar of being ‘key conspirator’ in CD scam

January 30, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held closed door meetings with BJP leaders from Belagavi on the upcoming Assembly elections, former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar of “hatching” the sleaze CD conspiracy against him, which ultimately resulted in him losing the ministership.

Belying expectations of possible “CD release” to support his allegations, Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi who addressed presspersons in Belagavi on Monday, claimed that he had audio and video clips to prove Mr. Shivakumar’s involvement, but he would submit the evidence directly to the CBI.

“I want the CBI to investigate the case and immediately arrest Mr. Shivakumar and his team, including the girl found in the sleaze CD, her accomplices and two leaders from Mandya. I also want the CBI, ED and IT departments to investigate the multi-crore irregularities in Bhagyalaxmi Sugar Mill in Belagavi district. Through the mill, Mr. Shivakumar is converting black money into white,” he alleged.

When press persons asked for the copy of the audio clip, Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi however, said that he would not give them a copy as it would help his opponents (Mr. Shivakumar and team) to prepare their defence. He said he would play the audio clip in which Mr. Shivakumar made claims about his assets. Ultimately, however, he did not play it but repeatedly claimed that he had audio and video clips of several hours.

Takes a dig at DKS, Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Mr. Jarkiholi who began his press conference by terming it an ‘individual war between him and D.K. Shivakumar’ called the latter a ‘Nalayak’ (unfit) to be in politics. He said nobody should stoop to the level of maligning an individual for political reasons.

Without taking her name, Mr. Jarkiholi called Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar a “vishakanye” (venomous lady) and blamed her as the main reason for the differences between him and Mr. Shivakumar. He also said that because of the ‘vishakanye’, the state politics as well as the Congress got spoilt.

Despite being down because of the CD conspiracy, Mr. Jarkiholi said he had been waiting for an opportunity to hit back at his opponents. Now, after having cleared his case, he had come before the media. Mr. Jakiholi alleged that several politicians, government officials had been trapped in the sleaze CD conspiracy, which was being used to get illegal works done and amass wealth. He appealed to the CBI to arrest the kingpin and all his associates.

Differences with DKS

Mr. Jarkiholi claimed that he knew about the sleaze CD three months before it was made public. Since he did not yield to their blackmail to make him work according to their wishes, the CD was released. “Although Mr. Shivakumar tried to make a truce, claiming that he was not involved in the conspiracy, I knew about his involvement and now the evidence I have will prove it,” he said adding that he would submit the evidence only to the CBI.

He also spoke of Mr. Shivakumar pressurising him to clear a file pertaining to Shantinagar Housing Cooperative Society, when he (Mr. Jarkiholi) was the cooperation minister. “It was a case pertaining to irregularities of around ₹10,000 crore. “I discussed with senior officials who advised me against clearing it. Accordingly, I sent back the file. That’s when our differences began and subsequently the Belagavi Rural MLA ruined everything,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Jarkiholi clarified that the whole issue had nothing to do with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said he would personally go to the CBI with the evidence seeking arrest of Mr. Shivakumar and his team.