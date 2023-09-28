Ramesh Chandra Lahoti is president of FKCCI

September 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti has taken charge as president of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) for the year 2023-24.

Earlier, he served as the Secretary of Bangalore Wholesale Pulses & Food Grains Merchants’ Association, before he became the president of the same association. He had served on several committees of FKCCI such as APMC, GST, Membership, Labour, Internal Trade, and International Trade. He was also instrumental in creating an umbrella body for APMC, the APMC Yards Committee, as per a statement released by FKCCI.

M.G. Balakrishna has been elected as senior Vice-President, FKCCI, and Uma Reddy will serve as Vice-President.

