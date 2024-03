March 15, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - BENGALURU

Congress leader Ramesh Babu, former MLC, will be appointed as chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Limited, Bengaluru, with Cabinet rank facilities, said a note issued by the Chief Minister. The post will have a term of two years.

