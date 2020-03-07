Ramesh Babu quits JD(S); says ‘loyalty is weakness’ in party

Upset with the party “depriving him several opportunities” to enter the Legislative Council, former MLC Ramesh Babu resigned from the primary membership of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday. He was the party’s national general secretary, spokesperson, and core committee member for years.

Mr. Babu submitted his resignation letter to party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. Stating that he would now contest as an Independent candidate, Mr. Babu said he was also considering joining other political parties.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Babu said there was no scope for loyal workers in the JD(S). “Our loyalty has become our weakness. Not just me, several others are also upset about this,” he said, hinting at the possibilities of more exits in the party.

While MLC Puttanna is already out of the party, another member Madhu Bangarappa is also planning his exit. Former JD(S) Minister G.T. Deve Gowda too has been distancing himself from the party.

Mr. Babu said the party had sidelined him over a period of time. “I was deprived a chance to enter the Legislative Council at least four times although I was eligible and deserving. Although Mr. Deve Gowda proposed my name as the party’s candidate for the MLC election from South-East Graduates’ Constituency this time, I was denied a chance,” he said.

“I am leaving the party with a heavy heart as my association with the Janata Parivar has been over four decades. Although I worked hard for the development of the party, it is unfortunate that my efforts were not recognised. I served as MLC only for a short term as I had got elected in the byelections from Teachers’ constituency,” he said.

Asked if Mr. Deve Gowda did not stop him from leaving, he said: “He expressed helplessness. Whatever the reason, my sincere thanks to everyone in the party who allowed me to work with the public. I will not make any allegations now,” he said.

No comment, says HDD

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Deve Gowda declined to comment on Mr. Babu’s resignation. Mr. Deve Gowda, who is camping in Hubballi for the two-day workshop of party workers, said he would not utter a word on the development.