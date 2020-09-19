Karnataka

Ramesh Babu joins Congress

Former JD(S) MLC Ramesh Babu joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

He was welcomed with a party shawl by both senior leaders.

Mr. Babu quit the JD(S) after he was sidelined by the State JD(S) leaders, sources said.

Mr. Shivakumar said many leaders who quit the party have shown interest in rejoining. A committee had been formed for this. The leaders would be readmitted after the committee scrutinized their applications, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 11:55:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ramesh-babu-joins-congress/article32650923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story