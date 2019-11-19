Ramdev sticks to his stand

Baba Ramdev, yoga exponent, stuck to his stand about the positive effect of tulsi leaves on cellphone radiation.

Replying to queries from presspersons about rationalist, Narendra Nayak debunking his claim, Mr. Ramdev said anyone could do the practical experiment, but scientific research on it would take time.

Mr. Ramdev claimed that some people do not like anything associated with tulsi leaves, cows, the Vedas or ancient knowledge traditions of the country. “At present, it is necessary to show the right tradition of Vedas. I do not believe in superstitions, cheating or misleading people. According to our (ancient) scientific tradition, tulsi leaves have a lot of qualities, including anti-radiation, anti-bacterial and anti-viral. They have a lot of medicinal value,” he said.

“I have demonstrated (openly) that strength of body of a person becomes less due to radiation from cellphone. Anyone can see this demonstration and try it,” he said.

“When you hold tulsi leaves in your hand, the effect of radiation from the mobile phone is prevented. Now, if someone does an upside-down (‘ulta-pulta’) demonstration, I cannot say anything about it,” Mr. Ramdev said.