Ramdas joins Srivatsa for nomination filing

April 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa on his way in a roadshow to file his nomination papers for Krishnaraja, in Mysuru on Thursday. Sitting Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar and others are seen.

BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa on his way in a roadshow to file his nomination papers for Krishnaraja, in Mysuru on Thursday. Sitting Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar and others are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

S.A Ramdas, MLA, who was denied the BJP ticket for Krishnaraja, joined T.S. Srivatsa, the party candidate, during the filing of nomination papers here on Thursday, raising eyebrows.

Mr. Ramdas, who did not rebel against the party over the denial of ticket to him and announced his decision to remain in the party as a loyalist, took part in the roadshow that preceded the nomination filing of Mr Srivatsa, who is the Mysuru City BJP president. Mr Ramdas was upset when he was denied ticket and refused to meet the party leaders who went to his house seeking his support.

Mr. Srivatsa was confident of getting the support of Mr. Ramdas and also accompanying him while filing the papers.

Mr. Ramdas, a four-time MLA, later announced to work for the victory of Mr. Srivatsa.

The party candidate thanked the high command for considering his name and described himself as an ordinary party worker.

The BJP ticket for Krishnaraja had generated a lot of suspense as the party delayed the announcement, keeping the aspirants edgy. The party finally chose a new face in Mr. Srivatsa, overlooking Mr. Ramdas, who is one of the seniormost party leaders in the region.

