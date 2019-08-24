Ramdas injured in road accident

S.A. Ramdas, MLA for Krishnaraja (Mysuru), and his driver were injured when the car by which they were travelling hit a culvert at Jalsoor near Sullia on Friday.

The Sullia police said Mr. Ramdas was coming from Mysuru towards Mangaluru. The car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the culvert, around 7 a.m. Mr. Ramdas and the driver, who had sustained minor injuries, were taken to a nearby hospital. Following treatment, Mr. Ramdas returned to Mysuru, the police said.