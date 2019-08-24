Ramdas injured in road accident

S.A. Ramdas, MLA for Krishnaraja (Mysuru), and his driver were injured when the car by which they were travelling hit a culvert at Jalsoor near Sullia on Friday.
The Sullia police said Mr. Ramdas was coming from Mysuru towards Mangaluru. The car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the culvert, around 7 a.m. Mr. Ramdas and the driver, who had sustained minor injuries, were taken to a nearby hospital. Following treatment, Mr. Ramdas returned to Mysuru, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor