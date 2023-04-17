ADVERTISEMENT

Ramdas denied ticket for Krishnaraja in Mysuru

April 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

 City BJP president Srivatsa is the party candidate; name announced in the third list released on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

After a long delay and building suspense over declaring the ticket for Krishnaraja in Mysuru city, the BJP announced its titicket to a new candidate, denying ticket to sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas.

In the third list of candidates announced on Monday, the party, which had kept the announcement pending, causing disquiet among the aspirants, particularly Mr. Ramdas, has given ticket to Mr Srivatsa, who is the Mysuru City BJP president. Besides Mr Srivatsa, former MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev was a strong ticket aspirant.

The supporters of Mr. Ramdas were exerting pressure on the party for announcing ticket to their leader by staging protests here.

There was a strong speculation that the party may deny ticket to Mr. Ramdas and may consider a new face like it did in many constituencies, denying ticket to several sitting MLAs.

Krishnaraja was the lone constituency among 11 constituencies in Mysuru district where the party had not announced its candidate.

Mr. Ramdas had said that he sought the party ticket based on the development works he had undertaken in the Brahmin-dominated constituency.

It is interesting to see the next move of Mr. Ramdas – whether he would fight the polls as an independent yielding to the pressure from his supporters or stay away from the polls, obeying the party diktat. He is expected to meet his supporters and announce his decision.

Mr. Srivatsa, 57 years, a Brahmin, is expected to file his papers on Wednesday.

