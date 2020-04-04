Ramdas’ claim invites ridicule

Mysuru’s BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas has invited ridicule by claiming that the coronavirus, which is playing havoc with the lives of people around the world, will die when candles are lit on Sunday night.

While making an appeal to the people to light candles for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Ramdas said “the viruses in the house will be drawn towards the candle and die just like insects fly towards light and burn themselves to death.”

Mr .Ramdas, who had ironically served as Minister for Medical Education in the previous BJP government, also sought to lend a ‘scientific’ angle to the Prime Minister’s call for clapping and blowing of gongs on April 22 evening as part of the country’s fight against the pandemic. He went on to claim that the virus will not only die from the heat generated in the body by clapping, but also through sound generated by the exercise.

During the exercise planned for Sunday, Mr. Ramdas claimed that the candles will generate energy as well as aura when they are lit. “The fate of the virus will be just like the insects that are drawn towards the lamp and are killed.”

Local television channels played a video of the claims made by the BJP MLA and accused him promoting superstition and obscurantism.