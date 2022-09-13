Ramaswamy’s 75th Martyrdom Day observed in Mysuru

The brave boy, Ramaswamy, who died of bullet injuries suffered during the ‘Mysore Chalo’ movement was remembered

Various organisations gathered at Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru on Tuesday to mark the 75 th Martyrdom Day of high school student Ramaswamy, who died of bullet injuries suffered during the ‘Mysore Chalo’ movement.

The erstwhile Mysore kingdom passed through a period of unrest ever after most parts of the country attained independence on August 15, 1947 over the delay in transfer of power from the rule of the Maharaja to a government led by people’s representatives in accordance with the democratic fervour.

The Mysore Chalo movement launched by end monarchy attracted a number of activists from different parts of the region to Mysore.

A statement from AIDSO, which had organised a programme to observe Ramaswamy’s 75 th martyrdom day at Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru on Tuesday, said the young Ramaswamy, who had responded to a call for freedom of Mysore and was participating in satyagraha near the Mysore Palace, fell to the bullets fired at the gathering. Later, the spot where the brave boy was shot was named as Ramaswamy Circle, the statement added.

The Mysore Chalo movement launched on September 1, 1947 culminated with the then Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar handing over power to an ad-hoc government headed by K.C. Reddy as the Chief Minister on October 25, 1947.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra also participated in a programme organised by Yuva Bharat at Ramaswamy circle in memory of the sacrifice made by Ramaswamy on September 13, 1947.