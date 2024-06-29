Ramappa Badiger elected Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor, Durgamma Bijawad Deputy Mayor

Senior councillor from the BJP representing Ward No 30 Ramappa Badiger and first-time councillor from Ward No 69 Durgamma Bijawad were elected new Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, in the mayoral elections in Hubballi on Saturday.

The Congress fielded Imam Hussain Yeligar from Ward No 33 and Mangalamma Hiremani from Ward No 50 in the mayoral elections for the two top posts, respectively. The Mayor’s post was reserved for OBC Category A and Deputy Mayor’s post for Scheduled Castes (Woman).

BJP’s Ramappa Badiger and Durgamma Bijawad secured 47 votes each against the 36 each of the Congress candidates Imam Hussain Yeligar and Mangalamma Hiremani. Hussainbi Nalatwad from Ward No 77 of the AIMIM who had contested for the mayor’s post secured three votes.

After completing the election process for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s post, Regional Commissioner of Belagavi and Returning Officer for the mayoral election S.B. Shettennavar announced the results.

The BJP has a clear majority in the 82-member municipal corporation which is into its 23rd term. In all, 90 members, including Member of Parliament, MLAs and MLCs, are eligible to vote in the mayoral elections. And, of them, 86 members took part in the election process. Four eligible voters were absent.

Additional Regional Commissioner S.S. Biradar, HDMC Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi assisted the returning officer in conducting the election process.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MLAs Arvind Bellad and Mahesh Tenginakai and others, who participated in the election process, congratulated the winners with bouquets.

Several challenges

Speaking to media persons after getting elected as Mayor, Ramappa Badiger said that the twin cities faced several challenges, including the issue of water supply. And, he will try to address them in a phased manner during his tenure.

He said that there is a need to address the problem of property tax arrears as the corporation requires huge funds for development. He said that he will make honest efforts for the comprehensive development of the twin cities.

