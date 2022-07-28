Tourism conclave near Gabbar Singh’s hideout in Sholay

A file photo of Ramanagaram district, which is home to the famous rocky area featured in Bollywood classic Sholay.

July 28, 2022 00:53 IST

Ramanagaram to host tourism conclave on July 29 to showcase potential areas of investment. Plans include developing the birth place of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda

The Karnataka Government is holding a tourism conclave in Ramanagaram district on July 29 as part of efforts to develop the district as a prominent tourism hub.

“We will be inviting entrepreneurs and potential investors from the tourism sector, including those in the hospitality sector, to the proposed conclave to be held at Galibore in Kanakapura taluk on Friday. We will showcase all the potential of the district in the tourism sector at the conclave and invite investments,” Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also in charge of Ramanagaram district, told The Hindu.

He said the government would provide assistance to the investors in terms of expediting necessary clearances and creating the necessary infrastructure.

“Ramanagaram district has high tourism potential. While river Cauvery flows through the district, Kanva and Manchanabele dams too provide tourism opportunities. The district has rocky areas that make it ideal for mountaineering and adventure tourism,” he said.

According to him, the government is looking at exploring various forms of tourism opportunities provided by the district, including agri tourism, adventure tourism, water sports, and temple and culture tourism.

“We want to help farmers to earn extra income by exploring the possibility of agricultural tourism in the district under which urbanites would visit the farms to have a firsthand experience of farming. Ramanagaram is not just ideal for agricultural tourism, but also has variety in agriculture,” he said, while referring to its prowess in silk industry and mango cultivation.

The tourism plans include developing the birth place of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda in Magadi taluk as a tourist circuit.

Also, Ramanagaram houses the famous rocky area where the Bollywood classic Sholay was shot and Savanadurga hills. These places would also be part of the tourist attraction. The district also houses a vulture sanctuary.

The Minister said the district’s proximity to Bengaluru would make Ramanagaram a prime tourist attraction as it is possible to reach the district in about two hours from the capital city. “It is easy for those from Bengaluru wanting to take a short break during weekends to reach Ramanagaram than any other distant place. We want to capitalise on this aspect,” he said.

The district also houses the famous Channaptna toy cluster that has got geographical indication. The tourism conclave will showcase Channapatna toys too as a possible investment opportunity area.

The famous Mekedatu and Sangama (confluence) tourist spots along the Cauvery that attract a huge number of visitors are also in the district.