Ramanagaram loses green zone tag

Mandya

25 May 2020 23:16 IST

Ramanagaram district lost the green zone tag on Monday with a two-year-old boy, who recently returned from Tamil Nadu, testing positive for COVID-19.

It is the first positive case in Ramanagaram district, which has four taluks, attached to the State capital Bengaluru.

The boy and his parents had returned to a village near Kuduru of Magadi taluk in Ramanagaram. They were put under quarantine. The lab reports of the family state the boy has tested positive, while others have tested negative. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, said sources at the Ramanagaram district administration.

A total of 3,222 samples were collected across Ramanagaram district, till Sunday evening, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic at different parts of the country. A total of 2,840 samples have tested negative. Reports of remaining samples are awaited, officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare told The Hindu.

A total of 274 persons are placed under institutional quarantine in Ramanagaram district, added the officialsMeanwhile, Mandya district registered two positive cases on Monday. They have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.