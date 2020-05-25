Karnataka

Ramanagaram loses ‘green zone’ tag; Mandya records two more COVID-19 positive cases

Mandya

Ramanagaram district lost the ‘green zone’ status on Monday with a two-year-old boy, recently returned from Tamil Nadu, testing positive for COVID-19. It is the first case in Ramanagaram district, which has four taluks.

The boy, identified as P-2134, and his parents had returned to a village near Kuduru of Magadi taluk. They were put under quarantine. The laboratory reports of the samples drawn from the family state that the boy has tested positive for the infection, while others were negative. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, said sources at the Ramanagaram district administration.

3,222 samples

A total of 3,222 samples were collected across Ramanagaram district, till Sunday evening, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the country. A total of 2,840 samples have tested negative.

Officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare told The Hindu that 274 persons have been placed under institutional quarantine in the district.

Mandya

Meanwhile, Mandya district registered two COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. They are a 65-year-old man (P-2100), who had returned from Mumbai recently, and a 14-year-old boy (P-2138), a contact of P-869 [the man who skipped quarantine regulations in Mysuru and tested positive for the infection in Mandya recently]. Both have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

