Karnataka

Ramanagaram jail: 68 test negative

A total of 68 people, including employees of various departments, who were involved in transportation and looking after those involved in the Padarayanapura riots in Ramanagaram jail, have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The jail staff, police personnel, drivers and employees of the local body, who were primary contacts with the riot accused, were tested and it is a great relief that the results are negative,” Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagaram district in charge Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in a statement. “Besides the primary contacts, the family members of the officials and employees have tested negative.” With this, the fear of spread of COVID-19 in Ramanagaram that was in green zone has been resolved, he added.

Despite all of them testing negative, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that those having primary contacts will continue to remain in quarantine at a hostel in Ramanagaram for 12 days. “They will have to undergo another round of test once they complete quarantine,” he added.

