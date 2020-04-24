Ramanagaram is now out of green zone

With five persons from Padarayanapura lodged in Ramanagaram jail testing positive for COVID-19, and need to quarantine 30 officials and employees of the prison, the district that so far enjoyed green zone status has lost it.

On the day when the order to open rural industries in green zone districts was issued, Ramanagaram district, which was in the green zone, lost out on the opportunity.

The Chief Secretary’s order on industries operating in rural areas explicitly excludes Ramanagaram while listing out the names of unaffected districts.

“Who will now take the responsibility of irresponsibly converting Ramanagaram from green zone to red zone? Either the government or officials have to answer,” the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, whose Assembly constituency is in the district, tweeted.

“The Chief Secretary’s order allowing industries in the green zone districts excludes Ramanagaram. Lack of far-sightedness and irresponsibility of the government are the reasons,” he said. In another tweet, he said, “Ramanagaram district residents have now lost peace of mind owing to stupidity of officials and rulers. People will not forget the role of the government, which was supposed to arrest the virus spread, in spreading the virus in Ramanagaram.”