Ramanagaram district prison officials in the dock for allowing rowdy to celebrate birthday in a grand manner

January 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ramanagaram police on Wednesday registered a case against a rowdy-sheeter and four of his associates for celebrating his birthday inside the Ramanagaram district prison recently. He not only cut cake and had a gala time with fellow inmates, but also recorded the celebration on a mobile phone and posted it on social media making a mockery of the security system.

As the video clip went viral, the police swung into action and raided the prison and questioned the accused Kiran alias Tamate Kiran along with his associates. The police have also booked a case against Kiran’s associate, who was lodged in another prison and supplied the mobile phone to Kiran to record the event.

The incident exposed the lack of security at the prison and rampant use of mobile phones despite the prison department claimed to have installed jammers. The video clip shows the birthday celebrations as inmates wish Kiran cheering and shouting before cutting the cake and distributing it. Some garland him and some draw floral decorations on the floor to wish him.

“The Ramanagaram district prison officials seem to have joined the celebrations and given a free hand. We have collected details about the incident and written to the Prison Department Head seeking necessary action,” said Santosh Babu, Superintendent of Police, Ramanagaram.