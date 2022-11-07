Raman Research Institute should also focus on research that has direct benefit to the society, says DST secretary 

Srivari Chandrasekhar, secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), on Monday called upon the Raman Research Institute (RRI), mostly focusing on research in Basic Sciences, to also conduct research in areas which have a direct benefit to society.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, virtually addressing the launch of the platinum jubilee celebrations of RRI, said that while the institute, founded by Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman, has been carrying out excellent fundamental research initiatives for the last 75 years, it should also conduct research in the areas of health and related industries.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the RRI is the first autonomous institute to be funded by the Department of Science and Technology and both have clocked 50 years together. He added that RRI has been working in areas of national security.

“The institution has been doing a lot of work in the domain of national security work and in this context I am very pleased to note that a senior level delegation from the department visited RRI and explored initiatives that RRI can take in quantum communication, quantum security and other quantum enabled technologies,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

He also said that there was robust collaboration between the RRI and the ISRO.

“There are many collaborative programmes between ISRO and RRI in the areas such as x-ray astronomy, x-ray parameters which when launched will be the first mission in the world ahead of NASA and the European Space Agency. In the near future RRI is attempting an ambitious project to put a radiometer on the far side of the moon ,” he said.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath called on RRI faculty to utilise ISRO’s facilities across the country and connect with its scientists and engineers.

“Come and connect with ISRO’s laboratories and establishments that we have created. They will be available to you as well as you don’t have to be constrained within the physical boundaries of your institution,” Mr. Somanath said.

He added that ISRO will be now focusing more on R&D and the operational activities such as building, launching and operating satellites would be taken care of by New Space India Limited.

“Over the years ISRO has been focusing more on delivering applications for the governance, public etc. We have been building satellites, launching them and operating them. The government is now telling us to move all the operational activities to a different domain for which we have created the New Space India Limited. ISRO will be focusing more on R&D,” he added.