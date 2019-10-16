Ramamurthy resigns from RS and Congress; likely to join BJP

The Opposition Congress suffered yet another setback on Wednesday with K.C. Ramamurthy, Rajya Sabha member from the State, resigning from the House and also giving up his primary membership of the party. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in a couple of days.

A former IPS officer, who also ran a big chain of educational institutions, Mr. Ramamurthy was elected to the Rajya Sabha on June 11, 2016. He submitted his resignation to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also chairman of the Upper House. His term was to end in June 2022. In the 2016 elections, Congress fielded him as the party’s third nominee against JD(S) candidate B.M. Farooq, despite not having the adequate numbers to wrest the seat. Mr. Ramamurthy managed to garner 52 votes after eight JD(S) rebel MLAs led by Zameer Ahmed Khan (now in Congress) cross-voted, defying the party whip. Four independent MLAs too had supported him and Mr. Ramamurthy was elected.

His resignation brings down the State’s members in the Upper House of Parliament to 11, while the Congress members reduced from eight to seven. The BJP and JD(S) have, respectively, three and one members in the Rajya Sabha from the State.

Educational institutions

Mr. Ramamurthy is the chairman of the CMR Group of educational institutions. The group runs wide range of courses from Montessori/kindergarten level to postgraduate and Ph.D programmes, including the CMR University.

He served as former Inspector-General of Police in Bengaluru and was also the Registrar of Bangalore University between 2002 and 2003.

Speaking to television channels, Mr. Ramamurthy said he was yet to decide on his future course of action, including joining the BJP. He met BJP leaders a few days ago. “Despite efforts, I’m unable to make any progress on the development front in the last three years as Member of Parliament. So I have decided to quit.”