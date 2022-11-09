Ramalinga Reddy poses 15 questions to Prime Minister ahead of his visit to Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka on November 11, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ramalinga Reddy has posed 15 questions, including as to why he is silent over the contractors’ allegations that those in the government were demanding 40% commission for award of contracts and payment of bills.

Poll promises

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of failing to keep up its poll promises and letting down people.

His other questions to Mr. Modi include details on flood relief granted to the State in the last four years, Karnataka’s rank in terms of allocation of the Central grants, total grants allocated for the suburban railway project, why the I-T Department or ED are not targeting those behind corruption in recruitment scams, and his comments on the remarks by a BJP leader that the posts of Chief Minister and Minister had been “sold” in the party.

Sinking city

Taunting that the Garden City of Bengaluru had now become a “sinking city” and garbage city during the regime of the “double-engine” government, he wanted to know the response of the Prime Minister for this.

He also sought the Prime Minister’s response for the spate of deaths being witnessed in Bengaluru due to pothole-related accidents. He further sought to know the status of the implementation of the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects and wondered if any of the major development works taken up by the Centre had been completed in the last four years.