Ramalinga Reddy alleges BJP instigates violence, saffron party retorts

October 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP, when not in power, indulges in creating nuisance and rifts, instigating communal violence, and false propaganda against the Congress. This has been their practice since the beginning, says Transport Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Ramalinga Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP and its workers of indulging in “troublesome acts in disguise” and alleged that they instigate communal violence in the State.

The Minister was making a statement in connection with violence during a religious procession at Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga on Sunday last. Mr. Reddy’s statements received a sharp reaction from the BJP, whose leaders have termed it an attempt at covering up the government’s failures.

‘Creating nuisance’

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Reddy said “BJP, when not in power, indulges in creating nuisance and rifts, instigating communal violence, and false propaganda against the Congress. This has been their practice since the beginning.”

The Congress Minister alleged that while in power the BJP supports moral policing, fomenting tension, and they are behind incidents of assaults and communal violence. “BJP workers in disguise, by changing their appearance and name, indulging in mischief. It is their nature,” Mr. Reddy claimed.

‘Appeasement politics’

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Congress of indulging in appeasement of a particular community that has prompted untoward incidents in Shivamogga. “Instead of putting the accused persons behind bars, the Minister was giving the clean chit to them,” said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Several BJP leaders took exception to Mr. Reddy’s statement and sought his apology.

CONNECT WITH US