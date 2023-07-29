Ramaiah College of Law holds conclave on ‘Access to Justice’

July 29, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ramaiah College of Law, in association with Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), organised a conclave on “Access to Justice” on Saturday to mark the silver jubilee of the college and the birth centenary year of the founder chairman Dr. M.S. Ramaiah.

“A very important aspect of justice is to make it accessible. Justice is only achieved when there is justice for all. We must strive to ensure that everyone, including the disabled individuals, has access to their rights and that no one is discriminated against,” Justice A.S. Bopanna, Supreme Court judge who presided over the programme, said.

In the inaugural address, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the need for platforms like legal clinics. They would be catalysts to provide legal services while being inclusive.

In her keynote speech, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, a judge of the Supreme Court of India, stated, “Access to courts is access to justice. This includes enabling disadvantaged sections of the society to overcome barriers getting into courts, ensuring that appropriate treatment is given within the court itself.”

A legal awareness skit was enacted by the RCL students showing the reality of thousands of underprivileged people who are not aware of their legal and Constitutional rights. Consulex, a start-up advisory led by students, was launched, which would give legal advice to start-ups of students. RCL also instated Kanoonu Santhe, an initiative that provides legal aid to those who cannot attain it through the usual means.