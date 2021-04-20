Ram temple opened in Siddaramaiah’s native village

Mysuru

20 April 2021



A Ram temple in Siddaramanahundi near here, whose renovation was patronised by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was opened by his wife Parvathammaon Monday.

The renovated temple spread across a plot of 50x100 ft had replaced an old Ram temple that existed in a dilapidated structure.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra were also scheduled to participate in the function, Congress leaders in Mysuru said the duo were unable to make it to the function in view of COVID-19.

Congress leaders said Mr. Siddaramaiah and his son may have been wary of attracting a crowd during their visit to the village and hence skipped the event. A gathering would pose a risk to the people of the village, particularly when COVID-19 had turned severe in both Bengaluru and Mysuru.